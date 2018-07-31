CORBETT, Ore. — Two cougars were shot and killed by a Corbett homeowner early Tuesday morning.

Multnomah County Sheriff Sgt. Brandon White confirms that deputies responded to a call and found two cougars that had been shot.

White says the homeowner heard a commotion in his chicken coop and found two cougars.

The homeowner fired two warning shots but the cougars did not leave. At that point he fired several shots from his rifle and killed the cougars.

No charges will be filed against the homeowner. White says the cougars were on his property threatening his chickens and possibly him.

