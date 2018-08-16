If you have been considering adopting a cat or dog, now is a perfect time.

The Willamette Humane Society is participating in the national campaign, "Clear the Shelters," with a two-day adoption event Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 18-19.

"Clear the Shelters" is a national adoption drive that will be held at hundreds of shelters across the country this weekend. For the duration of the event in Salem, adoption fees for cats will be waived and fees for dogs will be reduced by 50 percent. Betsy Bode, operations director at the humane society, said that dog fees will range from $37.50 to $200.

"Our primary goal is place as many animals as we can into loving homes," she said.

This will be Willamette Humane Society's first time participating in the nation-wide campaign, which has been around since 2015. NBC and Telemundo owned stationswill team up with shelters for the fourth year to raise adoption awareness and connect rescue animals with families.

More than 150,000 pets found their forever homes since its inception, according to Clear the Shelters website. The Willamette Humane Society hopes to place more than 75 pets during their "Clear the Shelter" event.

The two-day event in Salem will feature food trucks, Dutch Bros. Coffee, free pet supply samples and, of course, tons of furry friends.

"Adopting an animal is extremely rewarding," Bode said. "They almost seem to know that you have given them a second chance."

An adoption fee typically includes the animal getting spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, de-wormed, flea treatment and up-to-date shots. It also includes collars, identification tags and leashes for dogs. Sponsors including American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Subaru of America, Inc. and VCA Salem Animal Hospital are helping the Willamette Humane Society offset some of those costs.

No-fee adoption events can raise concerns about the animals going to "good homes" when the adoption fee is waived. Bode said that during their event, adopting families will go through the same standard adoption process they would if they paid a fee. At Willamette Humane Society, this includes an application and screening requirements.

Due to anticipated high traffic for the two-days, a number system will be implemented to make the event more efficient. Once someone receives a number, they are not required to remain in line and may participate in other activities while they wait.

The shelter will be closed on Friday, Aug. 17, to prepare for the event.

Abby Luschei is the entertainment reporter for the Statesman Journal; she can be reached at aluschei@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6747. Follow her on Twitter @abbyluschei or facebook.com/luscheiabby.

If you go

What: Adoption fees for cats will be waived and fees for dogs will be reduced by 50 percent during this two-day adoption event, hosted in collaboration with NBC and Telemundo owned stations' "Clear the Shelters" campaign.

When: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19

Location: Willamette Humane Society, 4246 Turner Road SE, Salem

Parking: At the shelter and their event parking lot, 4077 37th Avenue, Salem

Information: whs4pets.org/shelter-closure-friday-august-17th

