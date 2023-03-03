Amtrak to restart service from Portland to British Columbia

The popular train service from Oregon to Canada will start back up on Feb. 6. It was temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Want to take a scenic trip up to Canada without having to drive? Amtrak Cascades will be restoring round-trip service from Portland, Oregon to Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada on March 6.

The popular train service has been temporarily suspended since 2020 when the Canadian border initially closed to non-essential travel due to the pandemic.

"We’re aware of just how ready everyone is for this direct service from Portland to Vancouver, B.C. to come back," said Karyn Criswell, administrator of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division, which helps manage the Amtrak Cascades service with the Washington Department of Transportation.

Amtrak Cascades released the daily train schedule below:

Train 517 will leave Vancouver, B.C. at 6:35 a.m. It will arrive in Seattle, Washington around 11 a.m. and in Portland, Oregon at 2:55 p.m.

Train 518 will leave Portland, Oregon at 3:05 p.m. It will arrive in Seattle, Washington around 6:30 p.m. and in Vancouver, B.C. at 11 p.m.

Train 516 will depart Seattle, Washington at 7:50 a.m. It will arrive in Vancouver, B.C. at 11:50 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now on Amtrak's website. People can also purchase tickets at Amtrak Cascades ticket kiosks and by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

