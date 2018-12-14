Officials with Wahkiakum County, Wash. say a stolen ambulance has been found abandoned, but it was stripped of expensive medical equipment.

It was stolen between Tuesday, Dec. 11 and Wednesday, Dec. 12 from the Grays River Hall District #3.

The ambulance was found abandoned on Kandoll Road the next day, with all its doors and compartments open.

Officials say pricey medical equipment was stolen, and they have no leads on a suspect.

The stolen items are valued between $45,000 and $50,000, and include chainsaws, MSA air packs, a "jaws of life" tool, and a life pack heart monitor.

If you have any information, call 360-795-3242.