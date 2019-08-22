PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has reopened all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Southwest Barbur Boulevard exit in Portland.

Multiple lanes had been closed since a fatal crash shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. A semi-truck caught fire after crashing into a sign bridge structure. The driver was killed, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews worked overnight and into early Thursday afternoon to remove the damaged sign bridge. One northbound lane was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. All the remaining northbound lanes were reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

The truck lane where the crash took place and the northbound on-ramp from Highway 99W remained closed at the start of the afternoon commute, ODOT said.

The closure led to long delays during the Thursday morning commute. Drivers detoured on Southwest Capitol Highway or took Highway 217 to Highway 26 to return to I-5.

Check real-time traffic maps | Latest traffic alerts from TripCheck

KGW has a new app! Download it here