PORTLAND, Ore. — The agency in charge of hauling broken-down, toxic boats out of area rivers says there’s not enough money to do it, and it doesn't plan to ask for more.

The Oregon State Marine Board’s entire two-year budget of $150,000 comes from fees recreation boat owners pay for their title and registration, as well as the marine gas tax. The agency does not get general fund dollars from Salem.

“I think it’s wholly about more money. We need to kind of prevent them from becoming abandoned and derelict in the first place,” said James Cogle with the Oregon State Marine Board.

The agency hauls away about 40 sunken boats across Oregon every two years. Ashley Massey with the marine board said there is a criterion to determine which boats will be removed. That criterion includes navigational hazards, and danger to property and people, Massey said.

Washington’s program salvages about 100 boats every two years. Washington uses the same funding mechanism with fees and has a giant budget of $2 million. In 2013, the agencies got an extra $4 million from lawmakers because they were removing more boats at a quicker pace and needed to be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, Oregon is woefully behind.

“We're not actively soliciting more funding. We feel it's important to work with budget we have,” said Massey.

“Figuring out what the best bang for the buck can be with our funds, with partner funds. Timelining it out and really engaging with citizen groups, and people who love the river to take some personal pride and ownership to help with the cleanup effort,” Massey said. “What can we do to get the public involved in? How can we work with other public entities to do a more robust mass cleanup together?”

The visible, abounded boats have led to a surge of 911 calls, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they get two false alarm calls every day. The calls come from people thinking the boat just washed ashore, even though it’s been there for weeks, or from callers thinking they can see someone trapped on board.

Despite the valuable resources, deputies respond.

Another issue facing the Oregon State Marine Board is the agency has only held two derelict boat turn-in events over the last four years. Those events allow people to drop off their old, broken boat for cheap and the state will demolish it. Washington accepts boats constantly.

