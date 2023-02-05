Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson 'exploring' Governor's job

Ferguson could be the biggest name in what's expected to be a long list of candidates.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he is exploring a run for the 2024 governor’s race.

Incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, (D) Washington, announced Monday he will not seek a record fourth term.

Ferguson, a Democrat elected to statewide office in 2012, released a YouTube video announcing his exploratory campaign.

”I’ve never been afraid to take on big challenges, and I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for,” Ferguson said in the video.

Shortly after the early Tuesday morning announcement, Washington State Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, another Democrat, posted on Twitter: “Stay tuned. Big announcement coming soon…”

Franz has hinted she would run for governor but has not made any formal announcements.

As far as Republicans, state party chair Caleb Heimlich said his party has a chance to reclaim the governor’s office.

No Republican has been Governor in Washington since John Spellman left office in 1985.

”We're casting a wide net talking to people from all walks of life in Washington state, and looking for kind of the perfect combination of that person that can bring people together can present a compelling vision for the future of Washington state, said Heimlich.

He said the party has been talking to several potential Republican candidates, including former members of Congress Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dave Reichert, state Senator John Braun, state Representative Jim Walsh, Dr. Raul Garcia from Yakima, and Richland School Board member Semi Bird.

“We're kind of taking all calls right now,” said Heimlich.

Reichert, who retired from Congress in 2019, said “Never say never," when it comes to the governor’s race.

Walsh said it’s a “possibility” he would run.

Garcia said he was a “probable” gubernatorial candidate.

Bird, who announced he was running in 2022, said the state needs to reform its tax structure and do more to make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

He said the state’s handling of the pandemic is what got him into local politics.