Corvallis police arrested six people for allegedly squatting in two Oregon State University fraternities this week.

The Gazette-Times reports police made the first two first arrests Sunday when a Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity employee doing a walk-through heard people inside the building, which should have been vacant, and called police.

Court documents say officers stopped two people as they exited the building at 1460 NW Van Buren Ave. They reportedly initially told police they hadn’t entered the building but police say they found footprints inside that matched theirs.

They also found the first name of one of the pair spray-painted on a basement wall, the Gazette Times reports. There was evidence of squatting, ransacked rooms and property damage.

On Monday, Corvallis police went in force to the Chi Phi fraternity house, 527 NW 23rd St., and found one man hiding in the basement and three others hiding in a ceiling crawl space.

Officers found evidence of squatting and property damage. One of those arrested in Chi Phi was accused of unlawful possession of meth, the Gazette Times reports.

Corvallis police arrested six after reports of squatters at two Oregon State fraternities, including the Chi Phi house pictured here.

