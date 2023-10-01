Runners take the street for the 51st Portland Marathon

The course winded through 20 Portland neighborhoods with clear blue skies. When asking runners their favorite part, you might hear the same answer, the bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Sunday, thousands of runners took the streets for the 51st Portland Marathon.

The start and finish line was at 1000 Southwest Naito Parkway near the Salmon Street Fountain. The full marathon started at 7:00 a.m. and the half marathon started at 7:15 a.m.

The day was filled with beautiful blue skies and cheering.

"It was a beautiful day. Last time I was here it rained the whole day. So I was pretty excited to have no rain," said marathon participant Sydney Stone.

The course winded through 20 Portland neighborhoods, but when you ask runners their favorite part, you might hear the same answer.

"The bridges for sure, Yeah, the bridges were super great," said Stone.

"I would say running over the bridges," said marathon runner, Rachele Biltofg.

Biltofg may have enjoyed the bridges but being the first woman to finish the marathon, may have topped it all. Taking up running competitively less than five years ago, Rachele says it's not the experience that gets you across the finish line, it's the dedication.

"You just have to put your mind to it don't let people tell you you can't do something," said Biltofg.

Which is something runner Rikki Reed knows a lot about.

"I had surgery last October on my knee and I just wanted to prove to my son that you put your mind to something you can do it," said Reed. "Part of me wanted to cry and then the other half and you're just like, I can't believe I did that."

His son, Iverson wasn't surprised in the least bit.

"I'm proud of him, I'm definitely proud of him," said Iverson Reed. "He has that determination and grit."

Next year, Iverson may be follow in his father's running shoes.