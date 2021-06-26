3 teens arrested after shooting in SE Portland

Police said multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested three teens following a shooting near the intersection of East Burnside and Southeast 122nd Avenue on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired around 5:40 p.m. They located a second crime scene near Southeast Ash Street and Southeast 117th Avenue. Portland police said multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

Through an investigation, police identified a stolen vehicle connected to the suspects. Officers found the suspect's vehicle near Southeast 160th Avenue and Southeast Division Street and tried to pull it over. After a chase, Police said the vehicle stopped at East Burnside and Southeast 148th Avenue. The three suspects ran from the vehicle, but officers were able to take them into custody.

Police have not released the names of the suspects. Two of them are 16-year-old boys and they were taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center. The third suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was released to a guardian.