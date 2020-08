Lucia Falls Road in Yacolt, Washington is closed while the Clark County Traffic Unit conducts its investigation.

YACOLT, Wash. — Two people died on Tuesday after a car crashed into a tree in Yacolt, Washington. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said both victims were in the vehicle when it hit the tree on Northeast Lucia Falls Road near Northeast 215th Avenue.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been released.

Lucia Falls Road is closed for the collision investigation.