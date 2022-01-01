Pandemic fatigue hitting again? Here's what experts say about how to cope

As the omicron variant continues to spread, nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many feel once again the exhaustion of uncertainty.

Nearly two years in the COVID-19 pandemic, many say they're certainly tired - but also hopeful for the new year. However optimistic - it can be easy to fall into pandemic fatigue once again, as the omicron variant begins to surge nationwide.

To understand this - and find way to cope - KGW spoke with Dr. Margaret Cary, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, and advisor for the Oregon Health Authority's COVID response and recovery.

"One way that we can think about pandemic fatigue is like both lifting a very heavy weight, and doing a long sets of repeatedly that weight," she said, "Some of the really big changes that we’ve had to absorb, that the pandemic has caused - like the losses, like the uncertainties, and the changes that are required to respond to this pandemic, and the new variants, are like lifting a very heavy dumbbell.

"We also have to remain flexible. We have to incorporate new information, we have to patiently wait for the development of therapeutics and the scientific process to answer some of our questions, and we are so often having to assess our risks and figuring out what is safe for us and our community and our loved ones. This type of thinking is exhausting for us. It's depleting."

Dr. Cary said it impacts our emotional responses.

"We cannot put the brakes on our worries, and our anger as quickly or strongly. Often times we cannot muster the energy to be as creative, as joyful and spontaneous, and then often times we judge ourselves for not being able to respond like used to be able to, or how we wish we could."

She said it's important to remember that our emotional responses to stressors, like the COVID pandemic, are not a straight line of "steady worsening." She explained it's more like a rollercoaster, with "up days" and positives among the hardships and struggles.

In order to take care of your emotional health, Dr. Cary recommends checking in with yourself and others, validating how you're feeling without needing to problem solve. She also recommends connecting with who and what matters most to us.

"Healing occurs in relationship, and in things that give our life meaning."

Have reasonable expectations for yourself, Dr. Cary said. Make expectations that you have a chance to fulfill, without overburdening yourself. Take time to rest. Reconnect with nature. All these things, she said, can ease feelings of fatigue.