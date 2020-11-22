x
Oregon doctors discuss mental health for families during a challenging 2020

Two doctors connected with Randall Children's Hospital are seeing increased signs of sadness, frustration and anxiety in their patients.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, protests for racial justice, wildfires and the 2020 election, many people are feeling stressed.

Dr. Beth Torwekar is a hospitalist at Randall Children’s Hospital, and Dr. Deidre Burton, a community outpatient pediatrician working closely with Randall Children’s in practice at Metropolitan Pediatrics. Both are seeing increased signs of sadness, frustration, and anxiety in their patients.

They spoke with KGW about how parents can address symptoms of stress they see in their children. Watch the conversation

Dr. Torwekar also wrote a children’s book this year titled Julie and the Evil Queen to help explain COVID-19 to children and address their fears around the virus.

