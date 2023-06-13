‘Last resort’: Nearly 2,000 Oregon nurses prepare to strike next week

The strike is expected to start Monday and last five days. Providence said some hospital services will be closed in the interim.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses at two Providence hospitals and home health and hospice division are preparing to go on strike next week as they fight for a better contract. The Portland and Seaside hospitals are bracing for the impact and warning patients that some services may be closed because of it.

Nurses have been going through nine months of negotiations and say the upcoming five-day strike is their last resort.

“People are very sad and frustrated and they just want things to be better,” said Kimberly Martin, a registered nurse at Providence Portland.

Nurses are fighting for stronger benefits including paid sick time, hazard pay, and increased wages.

“It’s a huge slap in the face, especially for the longer-serving nurses,” said Richard Botterill, an emergency room nurse and union chair.

“Oh, I can’t tell you how disappointed I’ve been with the sisters of Providence for over 30 years, and I’ve just really noticed a change in their stance toward their employees,” added Martin.

Providence management was unable to talk with KGW on camera Tuesday but sent a statement last week saying they are waiting until the strike is over to resume negotiations. The strike is expected last five days.

Providence is confident it can continue to provide critical services during the strike, but said that with less staff available, some services will have to be limited or closed, and hospitals have begun preparing for that change.

“As we turn our full focus to preparing our ministries for strikes, we’ll return to the bargaining table once these strikes end with a continued commitment to reaching agreements on contracts that benefit our caregivers and their families,” Providence said.

The strike will only affects services at Providence Portland, Providence Seaside and Providence Home Health and Hospice. Providence is in the process of bringing in travel nurses for next week, but some have expressed concern that the strike could jeopardize some patients’ care — like Phyllis DeCristofaro, who has been a Providence Portland patient for ten years.

“It would be affected if I had an emergency or something like that and there are no nurses…I think management needs to seriously take into consideration what the nurses want,” DeCristofaro said.

“It will put a strain on the hospital and the community, and the nurses have been feeling this strain and we hope they take steps to avoid that,” added Martin.