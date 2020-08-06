Coronavirus updates: New Emerald Queen Casino reopens with extra precautions

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

Seattle mayor urges anyone who participates in large protests to get tested for COVID-19

King, Pierce, Snohomish among 14 Washington counties enter next phase of reopening

Six new deaths among 287 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,159 deaths among 23,729 overall cases in Washington state.

405,056 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

New Emerald Queen Casino opens with precautions

The new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma opened Monday morning with extra precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will have their temperatures taken before going in and will be required to wear masks.

The $400-million casino covers more than 310,000 square feet and includes five restaurants, a buffet, coffee shop, and sports bar.

Casinos throughout western Washington have begun reopening along with other businesses throughout the state. The Angel of the Winds Casino in Arlington reopened May 13, well ahead of the approval for Snohomish County to move to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan.

New face covering requirements start June 8



All workers from grocery stores to small businesses will be required to wear face coverings beginning Monday, June 8, in Washington state.

There are some exceptions to the requirement like working in a job where people have no contact with others, if you are deaf and rely on facial markers and expressions, or if the individual has a medical condition makes wearing a facial covering inappropriate.

Employers will be required to provide all the necessary materials for employees.

Washingtonians are also strongly encouraged to wear facial coverings when out in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Customers must follow retailers posted signage requiring facial coverings.

Officials urge protesters to get tested for coronavirus

As New York City prepared to reopen after a more than two-month coronavirus shutdown, officials on Sunday lifted a curfew that was put in place amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice. But they also urged that demonstrators be tested for COVID-19.

"Get a test. Get a test," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people who have been participating in rallies and marches in memory of George Floyd.

The call is similar to what officials in Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta have made following massive demonstrations, with free testing set up for protesters who may have been exposed to the virus.

If you're out protesting, officials urge you to wear a mask and social distance.

Free COVID-19 tests are being offered around the Seattle area.

New Washington coronavirus cases

Six new deaths among 287 new cases reported Sunday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,159 deaths among 23,729 overall cases in Washington state.

405,056 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

14 counties moving on to next phase of reopening

Fourteen counties were approved Friday to move onto the next phase of reopening in the state's "Safe Start" plan.

There are now five counties in Phase 1, one county in modified Phase 1, 26 counties in Phase 2, and seven counties in Phase 3.