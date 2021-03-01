Oregon hits 1,500 coronavirus deaths, reports 1,421 new cases

Oregon health officials reported eight more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,500.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,421 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 117,745.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state increased by 15 people from Saturday for a total of 483. Health officials also reported that 109 coronavirus patients are in intensive care unit beds.

Oregon’s 1,493rd COVID-19 death was an 82-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,494th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,495th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,496th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,497th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,498th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at West Valley Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,499th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 1 at Grand Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,500th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 1; her location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).