Oregon reports 1,564 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority's weekly report showed a decline in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,564 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report Wednesday. The state also reported 33 new deaths, raising the death toll to 3,900.

Weekly report

OHA's weekly report reflects decreases in daily new cases, hospitalizations and COVID-related deaths.

During the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, OHA reported 10,400 new cases in Oregon, an 8.9% decrease from the previous and the fifth consecutive week of decreasing cases.

There were 462 new hospitalizations during that week, a 10% reduction from the week prior and the fourth consecutive week of declining hospitalizations.

OHA reported 114 COVID-19 related deaths, on par with the 115 deaths reported the week before.

The test positivity rate remained stable at 8.8%, compared to the previous week's 8.9%.

Counties with low vaccination rates continue to see extremely high rates of infection. Harney County reported a rate of 1,085 cases per 100,000 residents, while Multnomah County's case rate was approximately 122 cases per 100,000 residents, according to OHA.

New cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (8), Benton (21), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (13), Columbia (11), Coos (32), Crook (27), Curry (7), Deschutes (130), Douglas (49), Grant (15), Harney (16), Hood River (19), Jackson (102), Jefferson (16), Josephine (19), Klamath (70), Lake (4), Lane (112), Lincoln (19), Linn (69), Malheur (29), Marion (167), Morrow (8), Multnomah (128), Polk (121), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (58), Union (12), Wallowa (22), Wasco (13), Washington (101), and Yamhill (55).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 33 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Hospitalizations

There are 730 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, three fewer than Tuesday. There are 187 patients in ICU beds, one more than Tuesday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability).

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, 2,758,746 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,538,974 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.