Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 367 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 11 more deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,316 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 158,644.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Thursday with 62, followed by Clackamas County with 39.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one fewer than Wednesday. There are 24 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Wednesday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the 11 people who died: