Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 367 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 367 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 11 more deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,316 people.
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 1,235,071 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. 1,562,835 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 158,644.
Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Thursday with 62, followed by Clackamas County with 39.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (14), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (23), Douglas (21), Grant (1), Jackson (37), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (8), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (30), Multnomah (62), Polk (7), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (12), Wasco (4), Washington (38) and Yamhill (1).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 121 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one fewer than Wednesday. There are 24 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Wednesday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the 11 people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,306th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on March 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,307th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died on March 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,308th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 26 and died on March 9 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,309th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,310th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who died on Feb. 26 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,311th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 9 and died on March 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,312th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,313th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Polk County who died on Feb. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,314th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,315th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,316th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on March 9 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.