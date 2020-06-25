OHSU: Even small effect of wearing masks can have big impact on reducing spread of COVID-19

A new evidence review shows masks appear to decrease the risk of spreading respiratory illness in public.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so do new requirements for wearing face masks in Oregon and Washington. But do masks really prevent the coronavirus from spreading? It's a subject people have debated over for months.

On Wednesday, Oregon Health & Science University released a new evidence review examining the role masks play in containing the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Roger Chou lead the review. He said findings showed that even if wearing masks were only a little effective, that small impact could have a big effect in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

One reason is the virus spreads exponentially. To understand its spread rate and what even a little prevention could do to help, Chou suggested comparing it to saving money on a home mortgage.

“If you refinance your mortgage by a single point, that adds up to tens of thousands of dollars over years,” said Chou.

In this case, the review suggested wearing a mask in public would be an investment in public health.