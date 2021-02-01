Reports: Larry King, 87, in hospital with COVID-19

Talk show legend Larry King's age and medical history put him in the high-risk group for complications from the coronavirus.

Talk show legend Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, multiple news outlets reported Saturday.

King, 87, is in a Los Angeles hospital, ABC News reported, citing a source close to the family. The severity of his condition has not been reported.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," the source reportedly said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

King suffered a major heart attack in 1987, leading him to write books about living with heart disease.

Doctors found a cancerous tumor in his lung in 2017, which was successfully removed. King also said he suffered a stroke in March 2019 and was "in a coma for weeks."

King's broadcasting career has spanned more than 60 years. He's best known for his long-running CNN talk show "Larry King Live" which ran from 1985-2010.

King's hospitalization was first reported by the entertainment blog Showbiz 411.