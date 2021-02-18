Infant boy among COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon today

The boy tested positive on Jan. 17 in Umatilla County and died the same day, according to the Oregon Health Authority. He had underlying conditions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An infant boy is among six COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon on Thursday, state health officials said.

The boy tested positive on Jan. 17 in Umatilla County and died the same day, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). He had underlying conditions.

“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist.

Sidelinger added that the death of an infant due to COVID-19 is extremely rare.

“Children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults,” Sidelinger said. “Risks still remain to children of developing more severe illnesses from COVID-19, and we continue to encourage all parents to seek emergency medical care for their children if certain symptoms are present.”

OHA said symptoms requiring urgent medical attention for children with COVID-19 related conditions include:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away

New confusion

Being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tired

Bluish lips or face

“We have all worked together for nearly a year in Oregon to protect the lives of those we hold most dear,” said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in a statement released by OHA. “The loss of a life so young is an indescribable tragedy for a family. Dan and I send our thoughts and condolences to the mother and family of this child, whose grief must be unimaginable in this moment. The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”

New cases

OHA reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 151,713.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Thursday with 66, followed by Washington County with 54.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (17), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (19), Douglas (25), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (12), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lake (3), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (3), Marion (46), Morrow (2), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Wasco (4), Washington (54) and Yamhill (14).

Vaccinations

Severe weather continues to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country including in Oregon, OHA said.

OHA said as of Thursday, 729,823 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon. 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 169 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 21 fewer than Wednesday. There are 52 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths

The state’s death toll is now 2,149 people.

OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 2,144th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 15 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,145th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,146th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Feb. 14 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,147th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,148th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Feb. 11 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.