Oregon reports 59 deaths in Thursday report, 1,453 new COVID-19 cases

OHA's latest breakthrough case report found vaccine breakthrough cases made up 24.4% of cases between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 59 deaths and 1,453 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily report Thursday. Based on KGW's records, 59 is the most deaths OHA has reported in a single day's COVID-19 update.

The state death toll is now 3,959.

New cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following Oregon counties:

Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (10), Columbia (26), Coos (34), Crook (29), Curry (3), Deschutes (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath (64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Linn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Polk (69), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134) and Yamhill (51).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 59 COVID-19 related deaths.

Breakthrough case report

OHA's latest report on breakthrough cases found more than three-quarters of new COVID-19 cases between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 occurred in people who had not been vaccinated. There were 2,542 breakthrough cases, or 24.4% of all cases that week.

There have been 28,075 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of all vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon, 4.5% have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

Hospitalizations

There are 699 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon as of Thursday, 31 fewer than Wednesday. There are 173 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, a decrease of 14.

There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (7% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,236 (7% availability).

Vaccinations

As of Thursday, 2,762,379 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,543,105 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.