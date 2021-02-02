Oregon reports 964 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Oregon Health Authority has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for more than two weeks.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday reported 964 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon and one more death connected to the virus. Monday’s case count includes new cases from Saturday and Sunday, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

OHA has reported fewer than 1,000 new daily cases for more than two weeks. The last time OHA reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases was on Jan. 16.

The one death reported Monday is the lowest number since Jan. 17.

Of the new cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 178, followed by Marion County with 137. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Benton: 18

Clackamas: 92

Columbia: 4

Coos: 19

Crook: 3

Curry: 3

Deschutes: 31

Douglas: 14

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 7

Jackson: 44

Jefferson: 3

Josephine: 26

Klamath: 4

Lake: 2

Lane: 105

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 30

Malheur: 2

Marion: 137

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 178

Polk: 32

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 17

Union: 8

Wallowa: 2

Wasco: 9

Washington: 126

Yamhill: 28

There has been a total of 143,373 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,958 people who have died.

OHA has not released information about the one death reported Monday.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to go down. OHA said there are 271 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the state, five fewer than reported Sunday. There are 64 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than reported Sunday.

Vaccinations