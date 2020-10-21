Oregon reports 331 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

There have been 40,443 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 635 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

There have been 40,443 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 635 people who have died.

The Oregon Health Authority released the following information about the two newly reported deaths:

A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 16 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

A 60-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 26 and died on Oct.17 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Multnomah and Washington counties reported the most new cases on Wednesday, with 56 and 55, respectively. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of Wednesday’s new cases: