Oregon health officials report 7 new deaths, 376 new cases of COVID-19

The state's total all time cases is now 21,010, with 355 associated deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 355, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of today bringing the state's total to 21,010. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Oregon’s 349th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 21 and died on August 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 350th COVID-19 death was an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on July 19, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 351st COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died on July 14 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 352nd COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 8 and died on July 28, at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 353rd COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 354th COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 355th COVID-19 death was a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on August 4 and died on August 5. Additional details of his death are still being confirmed.

There is additional information on Oregon’s 342nd COVID-19 death. He was an 80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on August 6, at Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions

The new cases are in the following counties: