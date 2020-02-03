CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners on Monday declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The county said the declaration is a precautionary measure. The decision to make the declaration was made “to be as prepared as possible to address the potential of future coronavirus (COVID-19) incidents in Clackamas County.”

The declaration allows the county to streamline resources and staffing, establish emergency policies, and seek additional resources from the state, the county posted on its website.

The county said a state of emergency is different from a public health emergency.

“The residents of Clackamas County are encouraged to follow standard hygiene protocols and stay at home when ill, otherwise go on with daily life,” the county said in its declaration.

A person who works at a Lake Oswego elementary school is presumed to have COVID-19 after testing positive last week. While the person works in Clackamas County, they live in Washington County.

There are three presumed cases of coronavirus in Oregon. Oregon Health Authority is awaiting confirmation results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eighty-six people are being monitored in the state.

Latest numbers from Oregon Health Authority

