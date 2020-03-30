CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Clackamas Fire is facing a potential shortage of protective gear and calling on the community to step up and donate.

Every day, supplies first responders need to protect themselves when treating people during the COVID-19 pandemic are becoming more and more challenging to come by.

Clackamas Fire District #1 is asking local and regional businesses that aren’t operating, the construction industry, people in the dental and veterinary fields, and manufacturing, fishery and logging industries to donate unused and unneeded PPE.

Donated PPE must be unused and unopened and would ideally be in its original packaging, though not required. Clackamas Fire advises if you have neighbors willing to donate to consolidate donations for fewer trips. They are cautioning you against taking donations to medical sites and hospitals because they are too overwhelmed to receive them and want to keep contamination down.

Clackamas Fire is accepting the following items:

Face masks (N95, surgical, dust)

Exam gloves, all sizes

Disposable gowns

Medical booties to cover shoes

Hand sanitizer

Bring your PPE donations to the Clackamas Fire District #1 Fire Marshal’s office at 2930 SE Oak Grove Blvd, Milwaukie, OR, 97267.

Drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clackamas firefighter in PPE

Clackamas Fire District #1

To ask for a tax receipt, reach out to cesfoundation1@gmail.com.

If you would like to donate money to support any needs Clackamas Fire has during this pandemic, you can make a tax deductible donating to the Clackamas Emergency Services Foundation. Visit their website and click “Donate Now” to be linked to PayPal.

Clackamas Fire Public Information Officer Brandon Paxton says “any donation, no matter how big or small, is useful”.

Fire Chief Fred Carlton put out a letter to the community on March 25, assuring them the fire district is doing everything they can to help families.

