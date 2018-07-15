An Arizona mother is grieving the loss of her 15-month-old daughter, Shaylynn who drowned Thursday night.

"My 11-year-old daughter called me screaming that my baby wasn't breathing, because she fell in the pool," Kristal Kennedy said through tears as she recalled the moment she learned her youngest daughter, Shaylynn, had drowned. Police initially believed the child was 2 years old.

Kennedy is a single mother, currently going to nursing school.

"I want to be a nurse, because I want to work at Phoenix Children's Hospital. My son has cystic fibrosis and he's in and out of the hospital a lot."

She said she left her kids with her sister Thursday afternoon so she could go to class.

"They were cooking dinner. My sister left the door cracked for the dogs and... and then she was gone," said Kennedy.

Firefighters were called to a drowning call at Kennedy's house Thursday. They took Shaylynn to Abrazo West Hospital, where she later died.

Now Kennedy is mourning the loss of her baby girl, while, she says, she is receiving negative comments on Facebook.

"That I didn't love my daughter. That I didn't deserve to be a parent to her," said Kennedy.

She says those comments are hurtful and insensitive. She wants those people to know she loved her daughter, and was trying to go to school to provide a better future for her kids.

The single mother said she does have a pool fence, but moved into the house recently and hadn't had a chance to set it up yet.

Kennedy has set up a GoFundMe page to help her pay for her daughter's funeral expenses.

© 2018 KPNX