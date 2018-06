PORTLAND, Ore. -- Fire crews responded to a grass fire in North Portland Tuesday night.

Portland Fire and Rescue say the fire happened near N. Columbia and I-5. Firefighters initially had trouble reaching the fire, but were able to quickly contain the blaze.

Fire crews are working to put out hotspots.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling northbound on I-5 while crews work on the east side shoulder of the hwy.

