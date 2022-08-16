University of Oregon names interim president

U of O Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as interim president following the departure of President Michael Schill.

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday named an interim president in the wake of President Michael Schill announcing his departure.

The university’s Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as president, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Schill is leaving the university, located in Eugene, after seven years to become Northwestern University’s president in Illinois.

“Patrick is well-positioned to ensure the university doesn’t skip a beat in the coming academic year,” University Board Chair Ginevra Ralph said Tuesday.

Schill's last day is Friday but he'll serve as an advisor to Phillips until Sept. 11. Phillips will officially step into the interim role on Saturday.

“This job has been so much more than a job for me. It’s been a personal joy, and it’s been an incredible professional experience also," Schill said.

Schill took over as president of the university in 2015. U of O's four-year graduation rate incrased by more than 10% during his time there, and he also oversaw the implementation of many new programs and initiatives.

The board will discuss the search process and timeline to hire its next permanent president at its September meeting.