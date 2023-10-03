Oregon's 'best value' college is again one of its most often overlooked

For eight years, the Oregon Institute of Technology has topped SmartAsset's list of "Best Value Colleges" in the state.

PORTLAND, Ore. — SmartAsset has conducted an annual study ranking the 10 "Best Value Colleges" in the nation and in each state since 2015, when it declared that Reed College in Portland, one the state's most prestigious and exclusive liberal arts colleges, was the No. 1 best value in Oregon.

In the eight years since then, Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls — the sixth-largest state university in one of the more remote areas of the state — has been No. 1 every year. Reed, has ranked No. 4 or No. 5 for seven out of the last eight years.

According to its methodology, SmartAsset indexed five factors to come up with the annual rankings: "tuition, student living costs, scholarship and grant offerings, student retention rate, and starting salary for new graduates." It captured costs through in-state tuition as well as expenses like housing and meals, transportation, books and other supplies. Tuition and living costs each made up 25% of the score.

Colleges' ability to lower costs through scholarships and grants accounted for 12.5% of their score. "Student’s return on investment" was measured with median starting salary (25% of score) and the retention rate of students re-enrolling to complete their degree (12.5%).

