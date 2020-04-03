PORTLAND, Ore. — Getting the attention of middle school science students is a no-brainer for NW Noggin.

Students get a real hands-on experience, even holding a human brain, as the nonprofit teaches lessons in neuroscience.

“We are all volunteers going into classrooms learning what kids are curious about. They ask so many questions,” said NW Noggin founder Bill Griesar.

Since 2012, the nonprofit has reached 40,000 students.

On Tuesday, they visited Portland’s Hosford Middle School bringing plastic models of brains, preserved sections of the brain and a real one to hold.

“It’s heavier than I thought it would be and squishy,” recalled one student.

The program relies on graduate students from OHSU and PSU.

“We bring these advanced students into classrooms so the kids can see the possibilities. Maybe they will want to follow a similar path someday,” said Griesar.

NW Noggin has taken its program to other cities such as Chicago and Washington D.C.

This Saturday, March 7, they’ll be at OMSI’s Brain Fair.

“It’s really cool,” one student said. “This was a super fun day.”

