Know an amazing local teacher? Nominate them for this award that will pay their rent or mortgage for an entire year

The OnPoint Educator of the Year Award looks for those teachers who use innovative teacher methods who spark enthusiasm and passion in students.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The pandemic affected kids and school so much. When schools shut down, it was a huge adjustment to go remote, for students, parents and teachers. Then when students and teachers returned the classroom, that was a whole new challenge. Through it all, teachers have tried to really reach kids. We want to inspire you to nominate those great teachers who have enthusiasm and creativity in how they make an impact, for the OnPoint Educator of the Year award.

One year ago, it was the surprise of a lifetime for Travis Rooke-Ley who was sitting in his classroom alone, staring at a computer screen.

"I thought I was about to get interviewed to win the award itself when in fact, I had already won," he said. "So, in that moment it was amazing."

Two people walked into his eighth-grade classroom at Beaverton's Whitford Middle School holding a huge check with Travis' name on it.

"We're very proud to present you with the Educator of the Year Award. You are our winner!" they said.

Rooke-Ley, who teaches journalism/newspaper and math, had just won a year's worth of home mortgage payments from OnPoint Community Credit Union.

"I'm just extremely grateful. And for someone my age that loves to travel and loves to try new things and experience new things, that's been really nice! There's no one more proud than my parents," Rooke-Ley said, laughing, as we caught up now in 2022.

He and his two other fellow winners earned this. Rooke-Ley won the award for middle school teacher. Most nominations for this award come from students. It's high praise for being creative in how you inspire kids to learn.

"I think our natural inclination in a difficult time is to lessen expectations for students," Rooke-Ley said. "And I think they really need structure and accountability in times like that. And so I've just really stuck to my guns in that way and made sure to provide them with the structure they need, provide them with clear direction and what's expected of them and hold them accountable.

"It's clear they've missed the communication aspect of things when school went remote. So the biggest focus this year for me has been on integrating them back into the classroom, giving them opportunities to get up in the room and present, you know, communicate with their classmates and work in smaller groups," Rooke-Ley said.

If you know of an Oregon or southwest Washington teacher who's going above and beyond, nominate them for the OnPoint Educator of the Year award. You have until Tuesday April 12. Three winners are chosen, one each from elementary, middle and high school, who will have their rent or mortgage paid for a year and money for their school.

"It would be super easy for a lot of us (teachers) who have 'canned curriculums' that we could teach, to just show up every day and pass out a worksheet and be on our way," Rooke-Ley said. "But I'm sure every student or parent can think of teachers who don't do that, and teachers who their kids talk about in a really positive way every day when they get home from school. So in whatever way is comfortable or makes sense to you guys, let those people know."