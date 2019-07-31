PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW, in partnership with OnPoint Community Credit Union, Safeway and Great Clips is proud to announce the 12th annual KGW School Supply Drive.

The KGW School Supply Drive collection period begins July 30 and continues through August 29, with local Safeway stores accepting cash donations through August 28. The goal of the drive is to collect enough school supplies and cash to send 12,000 students back to school with the supplies needed to succeed. In Oregon nearly half of all children live in low-income families and cannot afford even the most basic school supplies.

“Doing well in school prepares children for a successful life as an adult. Sadly, many children go to school without the basic supplies to do their classwork. This is a problem we can solve. Just a few dollars get paper and pencils into the hands of these kids,” said Steve Carter, president and general manager of KGW. “We appreciate the support of our business partners who join with us and the whole community to help local children succeed.”

Throughout the drive, the public is encouraged to make cash and school supply donations of any amount. A $25 donation provides one student with basic supplies needed for an entire year. All donations, benefiting local area schools, are distributed with the help of Schoolhouse Supplies, the non-profit Free Store for Teachers. Donations can be made in several ways:

Donate cash or school supplies at any OnPoint Community Credit Union.

Donate at a Greater Portland area Great Clips salon and Great Clips will add a haircut to your donation for a child in need, up to 1000 haircuts.

Between August 12 and August 28, make a cash donation at the register at local Safeway stores

Donate funds online at KGWschool.com.

About Schoolhouse Supplies

Schoolhouse Supplies is an award-winning nonprofit that supports public education in the Portland area by providing free school supplies to students in need. Schoolhouse Supplies believes that every child deserves school supplies and has the right to a quality education regardless of their family’s income or racial/ethnic identity. With the community’s support, Schoolhouse Supplies has distributed $30 million in free school supplies since opening their doors in 1999. Find out more at www.SchoolhouseSupplies.org.

About KGW

KGW is the NBC affiliate in Portland, Oregon serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. The station has been honored as station of the year by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters for 13 of 14 years for its community service. KGW’s award-winning website, KGW.com, and its mobile app KGW News, provide breaking news, traffic and weather information to consumers on demand. KGW also operates a low-power station, KGWZ. KGW is owned and operated by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) a broadcasting, digital media and marketing services company. TEGNA and KGW serve the greater good of Oregon and Southwest Washington, across platforms, by telling empowering stories, conducting impactful investigations and delivering innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.