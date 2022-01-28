Portland Public Schools: Tubman Middle School relocation will not impact MLK Elementary

Earlier this month, families rallied outside Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, urging PPS to take the school out of consideration for a possible relocation site.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The relocation of Harriet Tubman Middle School in North Portland will not impact any existing schools in Portland, the district announced Friday, following public outcry.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of parents and students rallied outside Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Northeast Portland to convince Portland Public Schools to rule it out as an option for a possible relocation site.

The school is considered one of the first schools in the nation named after the civil rights leader following his assassination. It's located in the former Albina neighborhood, which historically the largest concentration of Black residents in Portland and faced years of marginalization over racial disparity.

PPS announced plans to move Tubman Middle School after the state approved plans to widen part of Interstate 5 near the Rose Quarter, which would bring the freeway closer to the school, leading to noise and air quality concerns.

On Friday, PPS released a statement about the Tubman Middle School relocation that said, in part: “We value the voices of our families and students. We know that authentic engagement with families is an integral building block to thriving schools. We deeply appreciate our engaged communities and will continue to take into account both present-day implications and historical context as our community moves forward with the future relocation of Harriet Tubman Middle School."

The district said it plans to hold community discussions about the relocation in the future, adding that "this future middle school should enhance – and not displace – existing school communities in the Albina neighborhood.”

Tiffany Robinson, president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary parent-teacher association, said she is "relieved that PPS listened to our community."

“As we heal from the trauma, we appreciate that our school community is safe and will remain engaged with school district leaders in the discussion of where to relocate Harriet Tubman Middle School," she added.

PPS Director Julia Brim-Edwards said the district will work with Gov. Kate Brown and state lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session to secure funds to relocate and rebuild the school. Gov. Brown announced last week that she would submit a budget request for the relocation.

The Oregon State Legislature will convene Feb. 1 to begin the 2022 legislative short session.

The PPS Board of Education's Facilities and Operations Committee will meet on Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Blanchard Educational Service Center to collaborate with local PTAs, families and students continue narrowing community-centered options for a possible relocation site.