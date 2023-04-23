Hundreds of families come together in honor of Portland's 21st annual Autism walk

The Autism Society of Oregon hosted its 21st annual Autism Walk at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — April is Autism Acceptance month, to celebrate, the Autism Society of Oregon (ASO) hosted its 21st annual Autism Walk at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland on Sunday.

It’s also known as the largest autism event in Oregon — it brought in hundreds of families from Oregon and Southwest Washington.

The Autism Society of Oregon is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create connections and empowering everyone in the autism community with the resources needed to live fully.

“It’s for us. You know?” said Tess Hudson, the event director for ASO who also has autism. “It’s not about us, but it’s designed with us in mind with resources and things that we need.”

According to the CDC, about one in 36 children in the US is diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“It’s hard to get her out in the community sometimes so this is a really great opportunity for her to get out,” said Anna Colver, whose daughter has autism.

The autism walk was created to bring autism awareness, acceptance and of course give autistic people and their supporters a day full of fun.

“When we’re here, we’re with other parents doing the exact same thing,” said the Center family. “It also makes our son feel supported. And when he’s here, he feels the same as everyone else and doesn’t feel different because it’s okay to be different.”

The Center family tells KGW their son Braden was diagnosed with autism in the winter of 2019. So it’s been a recent new road to navigate as a family.

“We’re still learning about autism stuff and where the kids fit in the world and how they can adapt,” said the Center family. “And these different events bring that to light. It also helps kids know they're accepted and let the world know they're here and they're not going anywhere.”

There were over 40 community booths throughout the park connecting families with resources for those on the autism spectrum. Just like the Children Healing Arts Project—known as CHAP.

“We provide art programs for any families and kids affected by any kind of medical issue, disability or mental health challenge,” said Haley Reda with CHAP. “We’re really interested in creating a really safe and creative space for kids to come and just be free and be able to forget anything they have going on and just be able to create and have fun.”

Others included a photo booth, costumed characters, face painting, sensory and craft areas.