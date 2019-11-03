PORTLAND, Ore. — A Northeast Portland woman was stabbed several times by a stranger as she walked home from a friend's house on Saturday, according to Portland police.

She suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack, police said.

Officers were called at about 11:30 p.m. to the stabbing in the 3200 block of Northeast 78th Avenue.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. Anyone with information about the attack, including nearby video, is asked to call Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or email jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov.