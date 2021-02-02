Woman shot multiple times in NE Portland

The woman called 911 and said she woke up to gun fire coming into her bedroom and that she'd been shot five times.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in Northeast Portland, police said.

The woman called 911 at 3:16 a.m. and told dispatch she woke up to gun fire coming into her bedroom at her home in the 5200 block of Northeast 91st Avenue. She said she'd been shot five times and was in her bed but couldn't move. She also told dispatch that she had two pit bulls in the house.

Because of the dogs and because they had little time to act, the officers went into the victim's bedroom through her window and removed her from the room so she could receive medical treatment. She was taken to the hospital. Police said they don't know her medical status.