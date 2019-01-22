KELSO, Wash. — A clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning at Holt's Quick Chek at 400 North Pacific Avenue, according to the Kelso Police Department.

The shooting was shortly after 4 a.m. The suspect was wearing a hat and bandanna to cover his head and face. He has not been apprehended. Police are asking for help identifying him.

He was driving a newer four-door white sedan. Other people were believed to be in the car during the robbery, police said.

This car was used by the suspect who shot and killed a clerk at a Kelso mini mart.

Kelso Police

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Call Kelso police if you have any information about the incident or the suspect.