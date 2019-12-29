BEAVERTON, Ore. — At 1:16 A.M, Sunday, Washington County Sheriff responded to a report of a stabbing at a house party on Southwest Devonwood Avenue near Highway 26.

According to deputies, a fight had broken out at the party, which included underage drinking, when some guests were asked to leave.

During the fight, 15-year-old boy stabbed two people and another 15-year-old boy joined in.

The black folding knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

The two victims of the stabbing, a 17 and 18-year-old, were on their way to a local hospital when they stopped by a Portland police officer to get help.

The officer provided medical aid and waited with the victims until paramedics arrived. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and have since been released.

The 15-year-old boy who stabbed the two victims was lodged at the juvenile detention center on charges of assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and assault in the third degree.

The other 15-year-old boy was lodged at the juvenile detention center on a charge of assault in the third degree.