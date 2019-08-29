PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police detectives are looking for two men accused of carjacking a driver near a TriMet transit center and shooting at two people at Mount Tabor Park on Tuesday evening.

No one was hurt in the carjacking or the shooting.

The alleged crime spree began at the Barbur Transit Center, located at 9750 SW Barbur Blvd. Police said two men carjacked a BMW driver and tied the person up, then drove to Mount Tabor Park in Southeast Portland with the victim still inside the stolen car.

Two people at the park noticed the victim, whose arms were still bound, and asked what was going on. Police said the suspects responded by shooting at the parkgoers and driving away, leaving the victim at the park.

Police say the suspects are two black men in their late 20s. They were last seen driving a stolen black BMW 525 with Oregon license plate “001 DDR.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Portland police.