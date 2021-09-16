Tree service worker fatally shoots co-worker while on the job in Northwest Salem Tuesday

Police arrested Jonathan Gonzales-Salcido after they found him pushing a lawnmower down a nearby street "in an attempt to mislead deputies."

SALEM, Ore. — A tree service worker shot and killed a coworker while they were working in a backyard in Northwest Salem Tuesday, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded at about 11:35 A.M. to the report of a gunshot wound at 3403 Belvedere St. N.W., Salem, outside Salem city limits.

Deputies found Ryan Muniz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.

Detectives learned during the investigation that Muniz and Jonathan Gonzalez-Salcido, 24, were employed by R & R Tree Service and working at the residence on Belvedere when the shooting took place in the backyard.

Jonathan Gonzales-Salcido had fled the scene on foot, but he was located by sheriff's deputies on nearby Hidden Valley Drive N.W.

Gonzalez-Salcido was found pushing a lawnmower down Hidden Valley Drive N.W. in what police called "an attempt to mislead deputies as to his involvement in the incident."

Gonzalez-Salcido was arrested for the shooting and and taken to Polk County Jail, where he was lodged on charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Salem Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Independence Police Department, Keizer Police Department K9 unit, Dallas Police Department and the Marion County Search and Rescue.