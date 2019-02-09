PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound was shot at a house in the 300 block of Northeast 78th Avenue on Sunday, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, this is the third shooting at that location in the past week.

Last Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at the house but found no victims. On Saturday morning, police said shots were fired into the home, but no one inside was hurt.

On Sunday, a man suffering from a gunshot wound checked into a local hospital. He's expected to survive, police said. Officers contacted the victim at the hospital, and their investigation led them to the house in the 300 block of Northeast 78th Avenue, where they found evidence of a shooting.

Police said they don't know if the shootings are related.

Northeast 78th Avenue is blocked between Glisan Street and Everett Street during the police investigation.

If you have any information about this or other gun crimes, please call Portland police at 503-823-4106 or email information go GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.