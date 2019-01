MAYWOOD PARK, Ore. — Deputies say three people were stabbed Friday night in Maywood Park, a community in Multnomah County neighboring Northeast Portland.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the triple stabbing happened in a green space near Northeast 102nd Avenue.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A suspect was taken into custody. Deputies said there's no danger to the public.