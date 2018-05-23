PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after exiting his car and running from police after he led Washington County Sheriff's deputies on a short car chase in Southwest Portland.

The suspect, 38-year-old Jared Kevin Downing, was located by officers in a business park on 8835 SW Canyon Lane at about 6 a.m. Downing has a felony warrant for a parole violation. He faces charges for the outstanding warrant, as well as attempting to elude in a vehicle and on foot.

Deputies had been searching for the man after a short pursuit that started at the Plaid Pantry, located at 9917 SW Canyon Road, around 5 a.m.

Washington County Sheriff's PIO Deputy Jeff Talbot said deputies were called out to a suspicious person call. When they arrived, they spotted a vehicle with two people inside. The vehicle sped off, with a brief chase ending in the 9900 block of SW Canyon Crest. A woman stayed inside the vehicle but a man got out of the car and ran away, jumping multiple fences and losing his shoes during the chase.

A deputy searching the area spotted a barefoot suspect walking near the business park at around 6 a.m., more than a mile from where he fled. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before he was transported to the Washington County Jail.

