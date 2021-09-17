Portland woman identified as victim of fatal stabbing near Ashland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 38-year-old Portland woman was stabbed and killed near the Southern Oregon town of Ashland early Wednesday morning.
KOBI reported that investigators identified the victim as Meghan Nicole Rodriguez. She was stabbed and killed shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 300 block of Eagle Mill Road between Ashland and Talent. Rodriguez's dog was also injured in the attack.
The suspect, 30-year-old Auriel Zipher Scattergood of Ashland, was arrested shortly after the stabbing. She faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault and aggravated animal abuse.
VIDEO: KGW Headlines on Demand