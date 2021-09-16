Adult, child hurt in Northeast Portland shooting

Police said the victims were shot on Northeast 82nd, near Sandy Boulevard. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An adult and child were injured by gunfire in Northeast Portland on Thursday, Portland police said.

Police said officers were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to a shooting in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, just south of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds and they were transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

At least one vehicle was also hit by bullets.

Police did not release any suspect information or say whether officers had made any arrests.

Northeast 82nd, also known as Highway 213, will be closed between Sandy and Northeast Failing Street while officers process the scene. Traffic is being diverted.