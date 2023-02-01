Person shot in Albany after car chase with Oregon State troopers, Linn County deputies

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. OSP did not report their medical condition or why the chase started. No law enforcement members were hurt.

ALBANY, Ore. — A person was shot Monday morning in Albany after a car chase with Oregon State Police troopers and Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies, OSP reported.

OSP said troopers started assisting Linn County deputies in a vehicle pursuit of a person around 11:45 a.m. The chase ended in Albany, near the Pacific Boulevard Southeast underpass where Southwest Lyon Street and 9th Avenue meet. After the chase ended, the person was shot.

Troopers fired their guns during the incident, OSP confirmed. An OSP spokesperson said they could not confirm whether shots were fired by Linn County deputies.

The person who was shot was taken by ambulance to the hospital. OSP did not report their medical condition.

No troopers or deputies were hurt, OSP said.

OSP did not report what prompted the car chase.

The Albany Police Department is in charge of the investigation into this shooting, OSP said.