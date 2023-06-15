Oregon man pleads guilty to federal hate crime charges, admits to previous anti-LGBTQ+ crimes in Boise

Prosecutors say he drove his car into three people that he speculated were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

BOISE, Idaho — An Oregon man pleaded guilty on Thursday to two federal hate crime charges for attempting to run three people over with his car in Boise last year -- prosecutors say he perceived these people as LGBTQ+.

Matthew Alan Lehigh, 31, also admitted he was responsible for three other anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism that happened in Boise in 2022 -- setting fire to a pride flag on a Boise property, breaking windows at a LGBTQ+ organization and punching a grocery store customer after Lehigh called him a slur.

Lehigh faces up to nearly four years in prison and three years of supervised release, while under the car of a psychiatrist. He also must pay restitution to the victims.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Lehigh approached a transgender employee, called her a slur, punched her and threatened to stab her, a U.S Department of Justice press release said. He later attempted to hit the employee with his car.

Days later, Lehigh yelled a homophobic threat and slur at two women on Americana Boulevard between Kathryn Albertson and Ann Morrison parks, court records show.

Lehigh then intentionally drove his vehicle towards the women as they were standing next to it, before hitting another vehicle and driving away.

KTVB previously spoke with one of the women who was almost hurt by Lehigh -- Vegas Shegrud said he could've killed her that day.

"He yelled 'I'm gonna run you over, you F-ing F-'...slur," Shegrud said. "He gripped the steering wheel... When I turned around, he backed out of his parking spot. And at some point, I decided he was really going to run me over," Shegrud said.

Just days before this incident, Lehigh can be seen posting to his YouTube channel, discussing his thoughts on murdering LGBTQA+ people in a church. Multiple videos were posted, one after the other, depicting his violent thoughts about LGBTQ+ people, especially the trans community. His channel was confirmed by police.

KTVB also previously reported Lehigh had a history of assault in Oregon.

"This defendant targeted strangers for terrifying attacks for no reason other than his perceptions of their sexual orientation," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said. Clarke works in the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

"We are committed to protecting the rights of all Americans, including those in the LGBTQI+ community," Clarke said.

Watch more Local News: