LEBANON, Ore — A Lebanon man accused of killing two people was arrested Sunday in southern California near the United States border with Mexico.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities received a report of two people dead at a home on Shannon Place in Lebanon. The Linn County Major Crimes Team arrived at the scene and found 48-year-old Eric Cody Jacobs, of Independence, and 42-year-old Tammy Lee Hopper dead. Hopper lived at the home, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators identified 48-year-old Brenton Wade Richmond, of Lebanon, as a suspect. He was arrested Sunday in southern California.

Richmond faces charges for two counts of aggravated murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call Detective John Lovik with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.